AEW superstar and former world champion Paul Wight recently joined DAZN to hype up this Sunday’s All In pay-per-view, an event that will be one of the largest in pro-wrestling history and the promotion’s debut in the U.K.

During the interview, Wight explained why AEW talents working in front of the passionate U.K. fanbase will help improve their character work, as it is a market that he says has always helped him during his career.

I know what it means. I think some of the other guys that have worked on bigger shows like this know what it means. I think some of our younger talent haven’t comprehended yet. Because they haven’t worked in front of a crowd like this. A lot of them haven’t worked in front of the hot UK crowd and I haven’t even worked in front of the UK crowd this big. So this is going to be a moment in time for I think all the crew in AEW and the UK fans as well. That’s what’s so incredible about this is this is a moment in time — when I first had my first meeting with Tony Khan, I was very adamant [that] we need to get to the UK, we need to. It’s good for our talent to work in front of those fans, to experience that environment. It really helps you understand your character. I know that sounds weird because you can work all the time in different places, but I’ve always found that I’ve made monumental leaps in my career and my character, and my understanding of the industry, working over here in the UK. That being said, My ambition was, ‘We’d get a great show at the O2 Arena, that would be amazing. If we can fill that place up, it’d rock, it’d be great.’ Well, now we got Wembley.

