Brian Myers loves tagging with Moose in IMPACT Wrestling.

The company star spoke about his pairing with the former world champion during a recent appearance on the NotSam podcast with host Sam Roberts. Myers explains how he and Moose started to grow close as friends and that it was IMPACT creative who paired the duo together.

I didn’t know Moose going into IMPACT Wrestling, we’ve just had a very hello, goodbye relationship for like two plus years and then we did the Jericho cruise and our wives started hanging out, which forced us to mingle more than ever and we really hit it off and we didn’t even pitch it, IMPACT came up with us being a team. It’s this weird thing where we were already hitting it off as friends and now we’re like really good friends and I love tagging with him. I think he’s extremely talented, and he’s a star. He’s a star, for sure.

In a separate interview, Myers spoke about how much he’s enjoyed working for IMPACT and revealed that he hopes to finish his career with the promotion. You can read about that here.

Full interview is below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)