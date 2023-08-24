Britt Baker loves Adam Cole, but the DMD thinks her longtime partner has a fatal flaw.

Baker spoke about this topic during a recent interview with DAZN, where she heavily hyped up this Sunday’s All In pay-per-view from London. Baker would be asked about Cole’s world title showdown against MJF, and how she thinks he’s been too trusting throughout this process.

I think one of Adam’s fatal flaws is that he’s too trusting. He’s too optimistic, he’s sees the best in everything and everyone and that’s wonderful, I wish I was more like that, but you also have to be realistic and realize that there are giant pieces of shit out there that disguise themselves in a Burberry scarf.

However, Baker also understands that Cole worked his way into the main event but still wants him to keep his guard up.

On the other side, what a better way to get all the TV time in the world than to put yourself with MJF? I’m very happy for him in that sense because MJF’s face is all over AEW, if that means that Adam’s face is all over AEW too, I support that but I just want him to have his guard up at all times.

Baker will be competing for the AEW Women’s Championship at All In. It should be noted that a report recently surfaced stating that Baker is headed into the match a little banged up. Read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)