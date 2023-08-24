EC3 is feeling confident ahead of this NWA World Championship matchup against Tyrus at NWA 75.

This was a topic that EC3 discussed during a recent interview with Interstate 70 Sports, where he predicted that the bout would be the greatest in NWA history.

I don’t think it’s going to be one of the greatest matches in NWA history. I know it’s going to be the greatest match in NWA history. Why do I know that? I’ve foreseen it, I’ve manifested it. Great is in people’s opinion. In my estimation, the greatest moment and match in NWA history will be myself defeating the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion to become the Worlds Heavyweight Champion.

EC3 knows that fans will be saying the greatest NWA match involved Ric Flair or Ricky Steamboat, but he promises their minds will be changed after Sunday.

It’s pretty simple. I know people want to argue for guys like Flair [Ric Flair] or Steamboat [Ricky Steamboat] or whatever. In my estimation, the greatest match in NWA history will be me defeating Tyrus at NWA 75. Simple

The world title showdown between Tyrus and EC3 will take place on night two of NWA 75. The latest card for the two-day event can be found here.

