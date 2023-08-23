On Tuesday’s episode of NWA Powerrr, Chris Adonis and World Television Champion Thom Latimer wrestled Trevor Murdoch and Mike Knox.

In the bout, Adonis turned on Latimer and left him to Knox and Murdoch. Following the match, NWA pushed out a video where he stated that he’d be defending the TV Title at NWA 75 against Adonis because one of his reasons for ambushing him is due to him not being scheduled for the show.

Here are the updated cards for the NWA 75 PPV this Saturday and Sunday:

Night 1

NWA WORLD WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP

Kamille (c) vs. Natalia Markova

NWA WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

La Rebelión (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) (c) vs. Blunt Force Trauma (Carnage & Damage)

NWA WORLD JUNIOR HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Kerry Morton (c) vs. Colby Corino

NWA NATIONAL HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP TRIPLE THREAT MATCH

Kratos vs. Thrillbilly Silas Mason vs. Odinson

#1 CONTENDER (NWA WORLD WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP) MILDRED BURKE INVITATIONAL GAUNTLET MATCH

Participants: Allysin Kay, CJ, Heather Monroe, MJ Jenkins, Ruthie Jay, Samantha Starr, Sierra, Taylor Rising, The WOAD, [others TBA]

OPEN CHALLENGE

Matt Cardona vs. TBA

NO DQ MATCH

Jax Dane vs. Tim Storm

#1 CONTENDERS (NWA UNITED STATES TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP) SHOWDOWN – FINAL

The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky) vs. Daisy Kill & Talos

#1 CONTENDER (NWA WORLD JUNIOR HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP) 5-WAY JUBILEE JAMBOREE MATCH

Alex Taylor vs. Eric Jackson vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. Koa Laxamana vs. Matt Vine

Jordan Clearwater vs. Zyon

Night 2

NWA WORLDS HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP BULL ROPE MATCH

“If Tyrus loses he retires”

Tyrus (c) vs. EC3

NWA WORLD WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP

[Kamille or Natalia Markova] (c) vs. [Mildred Burke Invitational Winner]

NWA WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

[La Rebelión (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) or Blunt Force Trauma (Carnage & Damage)] vs. Knox & Murdoch (Mike Knox & Trevor Murdoch)

NWA WORLD WOMEN’S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

M95 (Madi Wrenkowski & Missa Kate) (c) vs. Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy & Kylie Page)

NWA UNITED STATES TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Country Gentlemen (AJ Cazana and Anthony Andrews) (c) vs. [The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky) or Daisy Kill & Talos]

Homicide vs. Joe Alonzo

