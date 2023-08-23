On August 18th, QT Marshall filed to trademark his ring name with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
Marshall currently works for All Elite Wrestling as a producer and wrestler.
It’s listed for entertainment services such as wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer. The full description reads as follows:
“Mark For: QT MARSHALL™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes; Providing personal fitness training for professional wrestling.”