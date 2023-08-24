The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles will reportedly be on the line in India next month.

A new report from Sportskeeda notes how Jinder Mahal has revealed that Veer and Sanga of Indus Sher are set to challenge Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at Superstar Spectacle. Mahal will be at ringside for Veer and Sanga.

WWE originally had a big live event planned for India to be held this past January, but it was nixed and the upcoming Superstar Spectacle event was later announced. It was reported then how Veer and Sanga were set to be a “huge part” of the return to India. At the time, Veer was dealing with a broken finger and it was said that WWE was being “extra cautious” with the minor injury because they did not want to risk Veer not being able to work the event in India. It was also said that WWE needed Indus Sher healthy for the India return due to how important it is.

A vignette to re-introduce Veer and Sanga, narrated by Mahal, aired on the July 10 RAW, but that was the last time they were mentioned on WWE’s flagship TV show. Veer and Sanga have been in somewhat of a start & stop push since the Fall of 2022. It was reported in recent years that WWE officials were high up on Indus Sher, and that the company wanted to push the team for expansion into the Indian market.

The Indus Sher trio was drafted from WWE NXT to RAW this past Spring in the 2023 WWE Draft. Since then they have worked four matches – a win over enhancement talents Drake Thompson and Lavar Barbie on the May 15 RAW; a win over Javier Bernal and Kevin Ventura-Cortes on the May 29 RAW; a win over Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander on the June 19 RAW; and a win over Apollo Crews and Akira Tozawa on the August 10 Main Event episode.

No matches have been announced for Superstar Spectacle as of this writing, WWE has confirmed that John Cena will return to the ring that night for his first-ever match in India.

WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 will take place on Friday, September 8 at the G. M. C. Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, Telangana, India.

