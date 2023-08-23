Paul Wight might not be on the AEW All In card this Sunday, but that doesn’t mean the former world champion didn’t have a dream match in mind.

Wight spoke with DAZN about the historic London event, where he named Kenny Omega as his dream opponent to have faced had he been on the card. He adds that facing Omega is still something he would like to do in any capacity before he officially retires from in-ring action.

I’m going to be super greedy and I’d pick myself and I would fight Kenny Omega. Kenny Omega is one guy in AEW that I think is just another talent that I would love to work with because of his intensity. I think Kenny and I could have torn the house down.

Earlier this month, Wight did an interview discussing his work on the AEW commentary team. You can read about that here.

Check out Wight’s full DAZN interview below.