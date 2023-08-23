Mark Haskins is eyeballing a matchup with anyone on the AEW roster.

The former ROH star spoke about dream matches during an interview with PW Mania, where he also mentioned wanting to step back into the ring with WWE’s Butch, formerly known as Pete Dunne.

I mean there’s there’s a lot of talented guys who are still going that I would love to tie it up with you know. Literally anybody on the the AEW roster as there’s so many good guys. I would love to wrestle Pete Dunne [Butch] because I always loved wrestling Pete and it’s been great to see where his career has taken him and I think he’s only got better and better with time.

Haskins will next be in action against KENTA at this weekend’s DEFY Wrestling debut in the United Kingdom.