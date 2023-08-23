Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast has shed some light on how well the All In event is doing on PPV in the United States.

The historic event has 90,000 advanced PPV buys in the United States alone. This doesn’t include international markets. The highest AEW PPV buy rate is 205,000 for All In 2021.

The AEW All In pay-per-view event will take place on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

The Zero-Hour pre-show starts at 12pm ET, while the main card starts at 1pm ET. Here is the updated card:

AEW World Champion MJF vs. Adam Cole

CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe

AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR’s Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler vs. The Young Bucks’ Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson

AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida vs. Toni Storm vs. Saraya vs Britt Baker

Coffin Match: Sting & Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland & AR Fox

Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay

The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi & Hangman Page) vs. Bullet Club Gold (Jay White & Juice Robinson) & Konosuke Takeshita

Stadium Stampede Match: Eddie Kingston, The Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix), Orange Cassidy & Best Friends (Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor) vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) & three TBA

Zero Hour Pre-Show Match: ROH Tag Team Champions Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) vs. MJF & Adam Cole