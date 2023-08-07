Paul Wight made an appearance on Mark Andrews’ My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the interview, the AEW announcer reflected on calling Dark: Elevation before it was canceled with ‘Daddy Magic’ Matt Menard.

“I had a lot of fun working with Daddy Magic. In a perfect world, I’d like to work with him again on some commentary. He was so much fun to work with. It was a little chaotic, but, I think that was the one thing that Daddy Magic and I had when was did (AEW Dark) Elevation was we had a good time.”

