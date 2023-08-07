AEW will hold a Dynamite event at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 3,088 tickets and there are 1,137 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson)

Jericho Appreciation Society mandatory meeting

AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida vs. Anna Jay

AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF & Adam Cole appearance

Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli) vs. Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix)

FTW Champion Jack Perry vs. Rob Van Dam