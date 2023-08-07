Rhea Ripley hopes to be the final opponent of WWE Hall of Famer, Edge.

‘Mami’ threw her name into the ring after the popular social media account @JustTalkWrestle polled followers as to who the R-Rated Superstar should wrestle last. The current women’s world champion simply responded, “Me.”

Ripley was paired with Edge under the original Judgment Day faction, but that disbanded once Finn Balor took over the group and took it to new heights. No one has benefitted more from that move than Ripley, who has become one of the most dominant talents on the WWE roster.