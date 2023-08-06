WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam spoke about his debut at this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite during the latest edition of his “1 Of A Kind” podcast. Check out what he had to say about his first meeting with Tony Khan in the highlights below.

How he felt when he found out Tony Khan got the rights to his old ECW theme:

That was awesome. Yeah, when I found out that he was gonna have the rights to ‘Walk,’ it just like put me in a different vibe. You know what I mean? Just knowing the reaction that was going to get and how the fans would be emotionally connected to that, let it play for a few seconds.

Says he and Khan bonded as soon as they met:

I had only talked to him on the phone before, so last night I met him and, obviously, he was cool, respectful and he reminded me that he had told me this on the phone a long time ago, that as a fan, he was at the stretcher match of RVD and Sabu in Philadelphia. He said he was there, and he said that he felt like that night was a big vehicle moment that catapulted me,” said RVD. “At the time, it was like my favorite match at the time. I loved it. I remember the match really well, certain spots of it. At that time, every match for me was the next one would be my favorite, you know, the next one, especially with Sabu. He was there, and that was a real special night for him as a fan too. So pretty cool.

RVD will be challenging Jack Perry for the FTW Championship on this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. You can read about that here.

