AEW star and winner of this year’s Owen Hart Memorial Tournament Ricky Starks recently joined Alicia Atout for an in-depth interview about a wide range of topics, which included the Absolute One discussing his desire to get into acting. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How he wants to get into acting:

I feel like, one thing about me is I’m always up to any challenge. I’m a very curious person by nature. So even if it’s not something that I think I would fit in, I would still try it because I like that. I think for me, comedy is a good one. Action, drama, I could do drama. I could do some pretty good drama. Those are the main ones. The acting thing is still an idea, it’s still a goal because I want to at least experience that. I want to at least try my hand in that. I get everyone is like, ‘Oh, I want to get into acting now that I’m a wrestler.’ I promise you, it’s not made for everybody, but for me, I believe it is. I do believe that I’m made for acting. I have one of my best friends, one of my bestest friends in the world, she tells me, ‘When are you just gonna get into movies? I’m just waiting for that.’ I said, ‘We’ll, it’s gonna happen soon.

Says it is much easier to follow his dreams when he has people supporting him:

To hear somebody that is behind you and that is supportive of you, it’s only great when you already believe it yourself. Then to have someone push you like that is the best support system you can have. But I also am not naive in the sense of like, well, I can’t just jump from this boiling pot to the other one. I have no problem starting over. It’s just a matter of making sure that all the moving parts happen. If you can accomplish one small part of it, it’s just another way to at least keep adding on and compounding up until when you finally achieve what you want, which is a big role or something like that.

Starks unsuccessfully challenged CM Punk for the “Real” AEW World Championship on last night’s Collision, but did get some revenge by attacking Punk and special guest referee, Ricky Streamboat, after the match was over.

