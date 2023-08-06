Nick Gage reflects on his recent encounter with Jeff Hardy in GCW.

The Deathmatch King spoke on this topic during a recent interview with MuscleManMalcom, where he called the interaction a dream come true.

Dream come true. Another guy who paved the way for a lot of people in this business, especially this craft that people are applying now, the young generation, they’re young to me. Coming up, he paved the way for a lot of guys who are doing their thing right now. It was an honor to be in there with him. Super cool guy. Friendly in the back, everybody was cool with him. We always love having people like Jeff Hardy come through GCW.

Later, Gage is asked about potentially wrestling the former WWE world champion, where he promised to use a pizza cutter on his head.

I would wrestle Jeff Hardy anytime, anywhere, any place. I’ll wrestle anybody. Of course, I win. I would put the pizza cutter to his forehead and I feel like he might be crying a little bit and then I would hit him with the double piledriver powerbomb. Blow him up and pin him.

You can check out a photo of Gage’s interaction with Hardy below, or check out his full interview here.

Nick Gage welcomes Jeff Hardy to Detroit! pic.twitter.com/zaJFEFiF88 — Hardcam Frio📸 (@hardcamfrio) August 5, 2023

