Nick Aldis opens up about his departure from the NWA.

The National Treasure spoke on this topic during a recent interview on Keepin It 100 with Konnan and Disco Inferno. Aldis begins by addressing rumors that he was heading to WWE, something he doesn’t confirm or deny.

I cannot confirm or deny (rumors of me going to/talking to WWE about heading to the company as a producer)… I happen to think there’s a wide range of incredible merchandise available at WWE Shop.

Aldis later addresses his exit from the NWA at the beginning of the year, stating that his relationship with Pat Kenney, the company’s Director of Talent Relations, soured quickly. He adds that the NWA still owes him money, which he doesn’t expect to receive.

I don’t wanna air dirty laundry but he showed his true colors with my exit from the NWA. I don’t wanna get into it too much but, they owe me money and it’s probably never gonna come and Pat kind of — I felt betrayed by Pat. I’ll just leave it at that.

Following his short stint with IMPACT Aldis continues to work around the independent circuit. However, he did just announce that he is dealing with a back injury. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)