Tuesday’s WWE NXT Heatwave special was headlined by Carmelo Hayes retaining his NXT Title over Wes Lee in what was his fifth televised defense since winning the strap from Bron Breakker at NXT Stand & Deliver on April 1.

After the Heatwave main event, Hayes received major praise from former NXT Champion Big E, who was actually the second-ever to hold the title after defeating current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to end his inaugural reign.

Big E was backstage visiting at Heatwave, and participated in a photo shoot with Hayes, as seen below. He later took to Twitter with major praise for the 29 year old, commenting on his future in WWE.

“Melo is a STAR. Couldn’t be a bigger fan of @Carmelo_WWE as a talent & professional. Looking forward to the main roster main events & world titles,” Big E wrote.

Hayes has not responded directly to Big E’s tweet as of this writing, but he did “like” the post on Twitter. Hayes later posted an image from their backstage photo shoot and captioned it with, “Then. Now. Forever. [fist emoji] #WWENXT”

Since winning the NXT Title from Breakker on April 1, Hayes has retained over the following Superstars in televised matches – Grayson Waller, Breakker, current NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar, Baron Corbin, Ilja Dragunov, and Lee.

