The feud between Dijak and Eddy Thorpe will continue on Tuesday’s WWE NXT episode.

Dijak and Thorpe have feuded for the past few weeks, and Dijak defeated Thorpe in singles action on the August 1 NXT show. Thorpe then appeared in vignettes on August 8 and August 15, to talk about how he needs to move on without fear in order to take out Dijak, and using the important dance of his people while finding his life force and fighting spirit. Thorpe also said NXT is on fire right now, and he cannot be left behind. He then declared that he is ready to face Dijak again, and this time he will move forward without fear. Dijak appeared in a vignette on Heatwave this past week, and said Thorpe has distracted him from the NXT Title, which is what he came back to NXT for. Dijak went on and promised to break Thorpe’s bones and his spirit in their next match.

Now WWE has announced that Dijak vs. Thorpe II will take place on Tuesday night.

Below is the updated card for Tuesday’s NXT episode from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:

* Dijak vs. Eddy Thorpe

* The Creed Brothers vs. The Dyad in a Steel Cage match. If The Creeds win, they will be reinstated to NXT

* Blair Davenport vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Kiana James vs. Roxanne Perez to determine the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton for a future title shot

* The NXT Global Heritage Invitational will begin to determine the new #1 contender to challenge NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar at the NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event on Saturday, September 30

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.