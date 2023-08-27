The biggest show in wrestling history is tomorrow! Let’s see what we’ve got tonight:

CM Punk, Darby Allin, Hook, & Sting vs. The Mogul Embassy, Jay White, & Luchasaurus

Big Bill vs. Vary Morales

Action Andretti & Darius Martin vs. Dark Order

Willow Nightingale vs. Robyn Renegade

Keith Lee vs. Zicky Dice

Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Penta vs. Kip Sabian, Butcher, & Blade

AEW Collision 8/26/23

Kevin Kelly and Caprice Coleman are on the call tonight, and here comes the former Jungle Boy.

Jungle Boy walks out with the FTW title in memorial. Jungle Boy says when people look up the FTW title in the history books, there will be a picture of his face next to it. Perry shows a video package of him with the title, before grabbing a sledgehammer. Perry raises the sledgehammer and the lights to out, and a video package of Hook is shown. Lights come back on and Hook is here! Hook puts Perry through a table with a hand and arm Hookplex and says “Wembley. Sunday.”

Match #1. Orange Cassidy, Penta, & Eddie Kingston vs. Butcher, Blade, & Kip Sabian

Sabian and Penta to start. ZERO. MIEDO. Penta tosses the glove to Alex Abrahantes but Penelope Ford shoves him down and a brawl breaks out inside the ring. Kingston and Butcher trade shoulder blocks but here’s Blade. Double shoulder block. Superkick by Penta to Blade and an enziguiri to Butcher. Penta DVD’s Butcher into Blade in the corner. Sabian pulls Penta groin-first around the ringpost. Suicide dive by Cassidy takes out Sabian. Back inside the ring Sabian and Cassidy trade roll ups. Superkick by Cassidy. Butcher attacks Cassidy from behind now and hit the sidewalk slam/leg drop combo behind the referee’s back. Cassidy hits the ropes and Butcher knees him from behind. Fisherman’s neckbreaker by Blade for two. Cassidy in trouble now throughout the commercial break. Cassidy tries to make the hot tag but Butcher attacks from behind. Double stomp and a jackknife cover by Blade gets two. Cassidy sends a charging Sabain pu and over and evades Butcher before finally tagging Penta! Slingblades to everyone and a superkick to Sabian. Step-up Destroyer over Blade to Sabian! Butcher dumps Penta to the floor but Kingston gets the tag. HOSS FIGHT! Kingston fights out of a powerbomb and hits a Ghetto Blaster but Sabian tags himself in. Corner clothesline and forver chops to Sabian and Blade. Butcher breaks it up but eats an Orange Punch. Exploder by Kingston to Sabian! Made in Japan with an Orange Punch at the top! Sliding basement elbow by Kingston to Sabian and this one is over.

Winners: Orange Cassidy, Penta, & Eddie Kingston

Rating: ***. Fun opener with a hot crowd and a ton of fan favorites in this one. The good guys build some momentum going into tomorrow’s Stadium Stampede.

Blackpool Combat Club and Proud & Powerful pop up on the big screen. Everyone runs down Kingston and say Kingston is the hypocrite, and it’s always everyone else’s fault but his. Kingston runs to the back and wants to find everyone, but they’re gone. Kingston says he appreciates Santana and Ortiz turning, but he’s going to gut them and leave them in the ring. Jon, get out of Eddie’s way. Yuta, Kingston is going to bury you. Claudio, you’re being saved for last, and you’re going to get burned.

Match #2. The Dark Order vs. Action Andretti & Dante Martin

Quick crucifix by Andretti gets two but John Silver tags Reynolds in. Reynolds floors Andretti with a running back elbow. Martin quickly in now with a thrust kick and a double stomp by Andretti off the top. Double dropkick to both men. Silver takes control and powerbombs Andretti on Reynolds knees. Double drop toe hold and a double dropkick to the face of Andretti. Back from commercial and Andretti backflips out of a German suplex before tagging Martin. Fists of fury by Martin and an enziguiri to Reynolds. Swinging DDT/reverse DDT combo gets two. Ripcord German suplex and a brainbuster by Andretti and Martin. 450 splash by Andretti but Silver breaks up the pin. Pop-up into a European by Dark Order to Andretti. Martin comes in firing elbows but Dark Order gets control. Rolling elbow, enziguiri, stunner, German suplex into a jackknife cover for the win.

Winners: The Dark Order

Rating: **3/4. Entertaining stuff here and the Dark-er Order are more aggressive and you can tell. Andretti and Martin are the perfect opponents in situations like this.

Match #3. Big Bill vs. Vary Morales

Dropkicks by Morales early but Bill catches him with a huge military press. Bill swings Morales by his hair before splashing him in the corner. Big boot by Bill. Chokeslam. Finito.

Winner: Big Bill

Rating: NR. Big Bill rules.

Match #4. Willow Nightingale vs. Robyn Renegade w/ Charlette Renegade

Shoulder block by Willow. Big elbow and senton. Two count. Snap suplex by Willow. Fisherman’s suplex with a bridge gets a two count. Robyn rolls outside but a cannonball from Willow takes out Charlette instead. Robyn trips Willow’s feet out and she hits the apron. Renegade in control through the PIP with some wear down holds. Willow goes back on the offense with a big boot and a spinebuster. Stack cover gets two. Renegade comes off the top rope with a missile dropkick that sends Willow to the outside. Renegade’s look for a double suplex but instead suplexes both women herself. Both women get back inside and Willow finishes this one with the Babe with the Powerbomb.

Winner: Willow Nightingale

Rating: *3/4. I’m here for anytime Willow wrestles and gets a win, but it feels like we’re seeing a heck of a lot of The Renegades on TV and I can’t help but wonder if there aren’t more women in the AEW locker room who could be in that position?

Match #5. Keith Lee vs. Zicky Dice

Double chop by Lee drops Dice. Dice lays some elbows in but gets POUNCED. Pop-up Spirit Bomb and this one is over!

Winner: Keith Lee

Rating: NR. But damn, it’s good to see Keith Lee coming back to being a beast.

LFI is ties up and getting their asses kicked in a warehouse. Preston Vance and Dralistico fight back and destroy four dudes in a violent, bloody fashion. Pretty cool Lucha Underground-esque segment here.

Samoa Joe is here and he’s heated after Punk jumped him last week. Joe said the powers that be have told him he can not get involved in tonight’s star-studded main event, but he will do commentary tonight.

Match #6. CM Punk, Sting, Darby Allin, & Hook vs. Swerve Strickland, Luchasaurus, Brian Cage, & Jay White

Punk and Swerve start. Quick rebound quick and step-up tieres by Swerve. Punk looks for the GTS early but Jay White tags himself in. Punk with a snap mare and a body slam before grabbing an arm ringer and tagging in Hook. Hook goes to the body of White and tags Darby. Darby continues the attack on the arm of White. Luchasaurus tags himself in and attacks Darby from behind, but here’s Sting. Stinger Splash by Sting and a coffin splash by Darby. Punk tags himself in and gets goozled by Luchasaurus and beaten down, quickly. Punk is in trouble now in the opposite corner as Cage gets tagged in and puts the boots to him. Back from break, White looks for the GTS on Punk but Punk escapes, fights out of the corner, and shoves a boot in White’s face. White grabs a second big boot and hits a knee braker. Swerve tags himself in and hits a rolling suplex for two. Hook makes the tag and lays in some shots on Swerve in the corner but Jay White attacks from behind and shoves Hook to the outside, into the waiting arms of Brian Cage. Cage throws Hook into the guard rail as the bad guys are in control. Short-arm clothesline by Cage as Hook is in trouble. Cage now curls Hook and throws him like a he’s nothing. Cage taunts Hook and Hook hits a big exploder. Cage clears the apron of the good guys before Hook can get there. Cage looks for the DrillClaw but Hook counters with a T-Bone! Punk and White get the tag and Punk clears the ring. Leg lariat to Jay White and a swinging neck breaker to Swerve. Running knee in the corner to White. One to Swerve. Bulldog and clothesline combo by Punk! Big boot to Luchasaurus on the apron an a body slam to White. Punk looks for the Savage Elbow and nails White with it. GTS to Swerve but he goes to the eyes of Punk. Rolling Thunder Flatliner by Swerve to Punk. T-Bone to Swerve by Hook. Chokeslam to Hook by Luchasaurus. Scorpion Death Drop to Luchasaurus by Sting. Jay White chops blocks String. Darby with a flurry of offense and a running Code Red. Pop-up powerbomb to Darby by Cage and an F10. High kick to Cage by Punk and the GTS! One, two, three!

Winners: CM Punk, Sting, Hook, & Darby Allin

Rating: ***1/2. Kind of a total mish mosh to lead us into All In with a lot of intrigue, and it did just that. Truly was an all-star main event, with each person having their own storylines. Lots of fun here and a good way to close out the show .

Joe hits the ring as soon as the bell sounds and goes right at Sting! Jack Perry is here and he’s attacking Hook. Hook lays into Perry with a kendo stick. Darby takes a chair to Swerve! Punk sends Joe into the guard rail as the referee’s come from the back and the brawl is spilling out everywhere!

Final Thoughts: Kind of a “meh” go home show for AEW, aside from the main event. I know this week is a little all of the place with travel and a bunch of shows to run, but this show underdelivered a bit. It’s nice to see Keith Lee looking like a beast again, the BCC/Best Friends and co. feud continue, and the main event of course. Also, let’s get some more Big Bill, eh? 6.5/10.