A new title match has been added to AEW All Out.

Kris Statlander will defend her TBS Championship against Ruby Soho at the event, which takes place on September 3rd from the United Center in Chicago. Soho issued a challenge on this evening’s edition of Collision and Statlander accepted it immediately.

The challenge has been accepted!@callmekrisstat will defend her TBS Title at #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV against the challenger @realrubysoho! Watch #AEWCollision #FyterFest on TNT pic.twitter.com/eCSt3288eb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR ALL OUT:

AEW TNT Championship Match:

Darby Allin vs. Luchasaurus (c)

AEW TBS Championship Match

Ruby Soho vs. Kris Statlander (c)

Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs