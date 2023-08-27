AEW has announced the first-matchup for the August 30th edition of Dynamite, which will be the company’s fallout episode following tomorrow’s All In pay-per-view in London.

Orange Cassidy will defend his International Championship on the show. If Cassidy wins that would be 30 successful defenses of the title since he took it from PAC back in 2022. He will be in action at All In, where he teams with Best Friends and Penta El Zero Miedo to face off against the Blackpool Combat Club in Stadium Stampede.

