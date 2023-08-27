Impact Wrestling has confirmed two matches for the Countdown To Emergence pre-show.

New fan favorites Joe Hendry and Yuya Uemura will bring their newfound chemistry to Emergence as they face Jason Hotch and John Skyler of The Good Hands. Hendry and Uemura are focused on climbing to the top of the Impact tag team division.

The Emergence pre-show will also feature Alan Angels vs. Mike Bailey. This will be the third singles match between the two wrestlers. Bailey, who was then the Impact X-Division Champion, retained over Angels at the July 2, 2022 Impact TV tapings. They met again on September 16, 2022 at the Dynasty Clash event from Garden State Pro Wrestling, where Angels retained his GSPW Openweight Title.

The 2023 Impact Emergence special is scheduled for today, August 27 from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Countdown To Emergence pre-show will air live and for free at 7:30pm ET, via YouTube, Impact Plus and FITE. The main show will air live on Impact Plus, on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members, and on FITE. Below is the updated card:

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Trinity (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Rascalz vs. Subculture (Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster) (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles

The Coven (Taylor Wilde, KiLynn King) vs. Death Dollz (Jessicka, Courtney Rush) vs. The SHAWntourage (Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans) vs. MK Ultra (Killer Kelly, Masha Slamovich) (c)

Impact Digital Media Title Match

Johnny Swinger vs. Kenny King (c)

Back To School Match

Frankie Kazarian vs. Eddie Edwards

A tribute to their trainer, the late Killer Kowalski, at his wrestling school in Massachusetts.

No DQ Match

Deaner vs. Eric Young

Non-Title Match

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA vs. Jake Something

Time Machine (Impact World Champion Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Kushida) and Josh Alexander vs. Impact X-Division Champion Lio Rush, Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray, Brian Myers and Moose

Countdown To Emergence Pre-show

Joe Hendry and Yuya Uemura vs. Jason Hotch and John Skyler

Countdown To Emergence Pre-show

Alan Angels vs. Mike Bailey

