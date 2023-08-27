“Thrillbilly” Silas Mason is your new NWA National Heavyweight Champion.

Night One of the NWA 75th Anniversary Show saw Mason defeat JR Kratos and Odinson in a Winner-Take-All Triple Threat to capture the vacant NWA National Heavyweight Title. At one point Mason turned on Pollo Del Mar and delivered a Thrillride to end their alliance. Kratos then took out Mason, but Odison took out Kratos, and Mason followed up with a Thrillride to Odinson for the pin to win the vacant title. Mason dedicated the win to the late WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk, who passed away at the age of 79 on Wednesday.

This is Mason’s first singles reign in the NWA. The title was declared vacant on the July 12 edition of NWA Powerrr as EC3 retained over Mason, then vacated so that he could challenge for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title as tonight’s NWA 75 Night One main event. The last champion before Mason, EC3 began his only reign with the NWA National Heavyweight Title by defeating Cyron at the NWA 312 event on April 7 of this year. EC3 held the strap for around 93 recognized days.

Saturday’s show was scheduled to feature a 21-Man Battle Royal on the pre-show, to crown the first challenger to the new NWA National Heavyweight Champion for a title shot on Night Two. However, the Battle Royal was apparently moved to Night Two, but it remains to seen if the Battle Royal winner will pull double duty by working the Battle Royal and the title match on Night Two.

Below are several shots from Saturday’s Triple Threat for the vacant NWA National Heavyweight Title at Night One of the NWA 75th Anniversary pay-per-view, which was held at Chase’s Khorassan Ballroom in St. Louis, Missouri:

Thrillbilly Silas Mason went over Kratos and Odinson to become the new NWA National Heavyweight Champion @nwa #NWA75 pic.twitter.com/Mz6q1TJbkM — NY-TALL-GUY (@tall_ny) August 27, 2023

The new National Heavyweight Champion is about to take the NWA on a thrill ride! #AndNew #NWA75 pic.twitter.com/wLpRHW6BnW — NWA (@nwa) August 27, 2023

➡️ #AndNew Silas Mason derrotou Kratos e Odinson, para conquistar o vago NWA National Heavyweight Championship, em uma 3 Way Match, durante o #NWA75, realizado neste sábado (26). pic.twitter.com/ySwk1WfnJx — Catchmania Network (@catchmanianw) August 27, 2023

