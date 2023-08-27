Max The Impaler is your new NWA World Women’s Television Champion.

Night One of the NWA 75th Anniversary Show saw Max defeat Kenzie Paige to capture the NWA World Women’s Television Title. Max dominated most of the match, which opened up Saturday’s main card and went just over 6.5 minutes. After keeping control, Max shut down a comeback attempt, but Paige kept fighting and hit a big Facebuster for a close pin attempt. Max then blocked a Kenzie Cutter and flattened Paige with a lariat for the pin to win the title. Max then celebrated with Father James Mitchell.

This is Max’s first title reign in the NWA, and she is just the second woman to hold the NWA World Women’s Television Title. Paige became the inaugural champion at NWA 312 on April 7 of this year, by defeating Max in the finals of an eight-woman tournament. Paige held the strap for 141 recognized days.

While Paige lost her TV Title at Saturday’s show, she later won the Burke Invitational Gauntlet to become the new #1 contender to NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille. The Burke Invitational Gauntlet also featured Max, Allysin Kay, Samantha Starr, Sierra, CJ, Heather Monroe, Taylor Rising, Ruthie Jay, MJ Jenkins and The WOAD. Paige last eliminated Kay to get the win. Night One was headlined by Kamille retaining over Natalia Markova in a No Limits match, and now Kamille will defend against Paige on Night Two.

Below are a few shots from Saturday’s title change opener at Chase’s Khorassan Ballroom in St. Louis, Missouri:

The Prophecy fulfilled. @_theyaremax_ is your new NWA World Television Champion after defeating @KenziePaige_1 at #NWA75

Making important history in the process! pic.twitter.com/GPMeV9zc1c — NWA (@nwa) August 27, 2023

Always good seeing Max The Impaler in action!! And look at James Mitchell on the outside of the ring, looking as dastardly and sinister as ever. #NWA75 #ProWrestling #WrestlingTwitter #NWA pic.twitter.com/m4kP6TCvrB — King (@MrKingCoop) August 27, 2023

Max The Impaler just won the NWA Women's TV Championship. #NWA75 pic.twitter.com/JxoqlQVdIR — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 27, 2023

