Blunt Force Trauma’s Carnage and Damage are your new NWA World Tag Team Champions.

Night One of the NWA’s 75th Anniversary Show on Saturday night saw Blunt Force Trauma defeat La Rebelión’s Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf to capture the NWA World Tag Team Titles. Aron Stevens accompanied Blunt Force Trauma to the ring, while Vampiro accompanied La Rebelión. At one point, Stevens broke up a pin attempt, which led to Vampiro attacking him for a ringside brawl.

This is the first reign with the titles for Carnage and Damage. La Rebelión began their second reign on August 27, 2022 at Night One of the NWA 74th Anniversary Show, by defeating Hawx Aerie for the vacant titles. Bestia and Wolf held the straps for 364 recognized days. This gives them the fourth-longest reign in the 31-year lineage of the titles, which includes the NWA, WCW, WWE and NWA-TNA.

Blunt Force Trauma will defend their newly-won titles against Mike Knox and Trevor Murdoch later tonight during Night Two of the NWA’s 75th Anniversary Show.

Below are a few shots from Saturday’s title change at Chase’s Khorassan Ballroom in St. Louis, Missouri:

Night 1 of 75th NWA Anniversary Wrestling show Blunt Force Trauma ends La Rebelión's 364 day reign as NWA Tag Team Champions #NWA75 pic.twitter.com/HQWJCB3Bul — Christopher (@Christo79744616) August 27, 2023

Blunt Force Trauma defeat La Rebelión to become the new NWA World tag team champions @nwa #NWA75 pic.twitter.com/olFnHGbmH5 — NY-TALL-GUY (@tall_ny) August 27, 2023

