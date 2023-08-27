Colby Corino is your new NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion.

Night One of the NWA’s 75th Anniversary Show on Saturday night featured a battle of second generation wrestlers as Colby Corino defeated Kerry Morton to capture the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Title.

This is Corino’s first reign with the title, which was reactivated by the NWA on March 20, 2022 at Night Two of The Crockett Cup as Homicide won a Fatal 4 Way over Corino, Austin Aries and Darius Lockhart. Morton defeated Homicide to begin his first reign with the title on November 12, 2022 at NWA Hard Times III. He held the strap for 287 recognized days.

Corino will have to get right to work tonight as he is scheduled to defend his newly-won title against Jack Cartwheel on Night Two. Cartwheel earned the title shot by winning a Jubilee Jamboree match on Night One of NWA 75. The Jubilee Jamboree also included Eric Jackson, Matt Vine, Alex Taylor and Koa Laxamana.

Below are a few shots from Saturday’s title change at Chase’s Khorassan Ballroom in St. Louis, Missouri:

I finally did it pic.twitter.com/M3XQKoUslD — Colby Corino (@ColbyCorino) August 27, 2023

Colby Corino just won the NWA JR. Heavyweight Championship! 🙌🙌 #NWA75 pic.twitter.com/8lpFsxmhKJ — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 27, 2023

