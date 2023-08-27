The 2023 AEW All In pay-per-view will air live later today from Wembley Stadium in London, England.

All In will be headlined by AEW World Champion MJF defending against Adam Cole, plus a 10-man Stadium Stampede match, a non-title match between IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay and Chris Jericho, which will be their first-ever, AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR defending against The Young Bucks to break their series tie of 1-1, AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida defending in a Fatal 4 Way against Saraya, Toni Storm and Britt Baker, in what looks to be the only women’s division bout on the card.

AEW will also air the Zero Hour pre-show as the live lead-in for All In. The pre-show will be headlined by MJF and Cole challenging ROH World Tag Team Champions Aussie Open, which means MJF and Cole could go into the All In main event as tag champions. The Zero Hour will also feature FTW Champion Jack Perry defending against Hook.

The AEW All In Zero Hour pre-show will begin at 12pm ET today, live and for free on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. The main card will the begin at 1pm ET via various pay-per-view providers. Be sure to join us for live coverage of the show, along with your feedback and Viewing Party. Below is the updated All In card with 11 matches confirmed for today:

AEW World Title Match

Adam Cole vs. MJF (c)

AEW “Real” World Title Match

ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe vs. CM Punk (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the AEW Women’s World Title

Saraya vs. Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler) (c)

AEW World Trios Titles Match

The Acclaimed (Max Caster, Anthony Bowens) and Billy Gunn vs. The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) (c)

Stadium Stampede Match

The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta), Santana and Ortiz vs. AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy, NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero Miedo and The Best Friends (Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta)

Tag Team Coffin Match

Sting and Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage

IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay vs. Chris Jericho

The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Adam Page) vs. Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson) and Konosuke Takeshita

Zero Hour Pre-show: ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis) (c)

Zero Hour Pre-show: FTW Title Match

Hook vs. Jack Perry (c)

