The 2023 Impact Wrestling Emergence special will air live later today from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Emergence looks to be headlined by Trinity defending the Impact Knockouts World Title against Deonna Purrazzo. Tonight’s show will also feature three more title bouts, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA taking on Jake Something in a non-title match, a big 8-man tag team match, and a Back To School match between Frankie Kazarian and Eddie Edwards, filmed at the wrestling school in Massachusetts once owned by their trainer, the late WWE Hall of Famer Killer Kowalski, and more, including two Countdown To Emergence pre-show matches.

The 2023 Impact Emergence special is scheduled for today, August 27 from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The thirty-minute Countdown To Emergence pre-show will air live and for free at 7:30pm ET, via YouTube, Impact Plus and FITE. The main show will the air live on Impact Plus, on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members, and on FITE. Below is the updated card with 10 matches announced:

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Trinity (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Rascalz vs. Subculture (Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster) (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles

The Coven (Taylor Wilde, KiLynn King) vs. Death Dollz (Jessicka, Courtney Rush) vs. Savannah Evans and Gisele Shaw vs. MK Ultra (Killer Kelly, Masha Slamovich) (c)

Impact Digital Media Title Match

Johnny Swinger vs. Kenny King (c)

Back To School Match

Frankie Kazarian vs. Eddie Edwards

A tribute to their trainer, the late Killer Kowalski, at his wrestling school in Massachusetts.

No DQ Match

Deaner vs. Eric Young

Non-Title Match

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA vs. Jake Something

Time Machine (Impact World Champion Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Kushida) and Josh Alexander vs. Impact X-Division Champion Lio Rush, Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray, Brian Myers and Moose

Countdown To Emergence Pre-show

Joe Hendry and Yuya Uemura vs. Jason Hotch and John Skyler

Countdown To Emergence Pre-show

Alan Angels vs. Mike Bailey

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

