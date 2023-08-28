Trish Stratus is ready for her feud with Becky Lynch to end.

The Hall of Famer has been clashing with The Man since April, and will face off at this Saturday’s Payback premium live event in Pittsburgh. In an interview with the Post-Gazette, Stratus discussed the rivalry and how much fun she’s had working with Lynch. However, she’s ready for it to come to an end.

Finally put an end to all the time [Lynch has] wasted in my life. It’s a challenge. Am I a little scared of it? Yup. But that’s what drives me. … I’m going to prove to Becky that I’m the greatest of this generation by beating the greatest of her generation. We’ve had a good little run and it’s been really fun. But it’s been a little long. I’m ready to move on, do other things and cross paths with other people.

