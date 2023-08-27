FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) are still your AEW tag team champions.

The Top Guys defeated the Young Bucks in rubber match at today’s All In pay-per-view from Wembley Stadium after hitting their signature Shatter Machine finisher. This marks Wheeler and Harwood’s fifth successful tag team title defense since winning it back in April of this year. They are in the midst of their second reign.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

