FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) are still your AEW tag team champions.
The Top Guys defeated the Young Bucks in rubber match at today’s All In pay-per-view from Wembley Stadium after hitting their signature Shatter Machine finisher. This marks Wheeler and Harwood’s fifth successful tag team title defense since winning it back in April of this year. They are in the midst of their second reign.
Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
Who will leave @wembleystadium with the #AEW World Tag-Team Titles in this rubber match?
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2023
The Young Bucks with a close two-count!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2023
FTR was so close to retaining the #AEW World Tag-Team Titles!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2023
Frustration starts to set in with the Young Bucks!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2023
#ANDSTILL #AEW World Tag-Team Champions FTR!
But this looks to be far from over!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2023
Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you up to date on all the happenings at today’s All In pay-per-view.