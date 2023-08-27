One of the marquee matchups at today’s AEW All In pay-per-view was the Stadium Stampede matchup between the Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Ortiz, Santana, Wheeler Yuta) against The Best Friends, Orange Cassidy, and Penta El Zero Miedo.

The match was as bonkers as imaginable, which saw chairs and skewers get used, ladders and tables bet broken, and a whole ton of blood spilled. In the end, Cassidy managed to hit a Orange Punch with glass on his hands to pick up the win for his team.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

