Saraya is your new AEW women’s champion.

The hometown hero defeated Hikaru Shida, Toni Storm, and Britt Baker at today’s AEW All In pay-per-view from Wembley Stadium, where she sprayed her former partner Storm with green spray pain, then hit the Rampage to win the title. This is Saraya’s first championship in AEW and her first major title in almost a decade counting her run with WWE.

Highlights from matchup can be found below.

