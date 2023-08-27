It wouldn’t be a major AEW event without some CM Punk drama.

According to Fightful and later confirmed by PW Insider the “Real” World Champion got into a physical altercation with Jack Perry shortly before his matchup with Samoa Joe at today’s All In pay-per-view event from Wembley Stadium. This stems from an incident that occurred backstage at Collision several weeks ago, where Punk shot down Perry’s idea of using real glass in an angle. You can read about that here.

Perry made reference to this during his pre-show match with HOOK, where real glass was used on a car spot. Perry said, “Real Glass Cry Me A River,” a clear shot at the Second City Saint.

Jack Perry: "Real Glass Cry Me A River." For reference.https://t.co/HtlyeXMBjI — Wrestling Headlines (@WrestlHeadlines) August 27, 2023

“Real glass, go cry me a river.” Jack Perry sending shots towards CM Punk? 👀 #AEWAllIn🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/jRgeFppfSZ — PW Chronicle (@_PWChronicle) August 27, 2023

The report notes that Perry was unhappy with how the previous reports of his Collision disagreement with Punk went public, which is why he made the comment on the pre-show. It has since been confirmed that Perry was not trying to miss any television time and he had a planned vacation ahead of him.

As for the altercation today, the confrontation was physical but it is not reported as to how physical. Spectators in the area say there was a lot of shouting, with security rushing backstage to assist in the situation.

UPDATE: According to one-side, Perry bumped Punk backstage, with Punk retaliating by pushing Perry back. Perry then charged Punk and got put into a choke before things got broken up.

