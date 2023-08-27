Mercedes Moné is currently sitting in the stands for today’s AEW All In pay-per-view from Wembley Stadium, with the commentary team making special note of the CEO’s presence. You can read about that here.

According to Fightful Select, Mercedes is open to doing something with AEW in the future and that the two sides have been in communication. The report says that one source believes that Mercedes is already being planned for something in the future.

Mercedes has worked NJPW and STARDOM since making her return earlier this year, but has yet to do anything with AEW. She’s been sidelined since May with a minor injury.

Stay tuned.