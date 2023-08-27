AEW’s All In pay-per-view is currently ongoing at Wembley Stadium and has already featured some big moments like HOOK reclaiming the FTW Championship and Better Than You Bay Bay (Adam Cole & MJF) capturing the ROH tag team championship.

Fightful Select has released several notes regarding today’s show, which you can check out below.

-AR Fox being pulled from Mogul Embassy and All In was not always the plan. Whatever the reason may be there is some reported heat on Fox for not being able to work the show.

-The Stadium Stampede match was always booked with the idea that Rey Fenix would be unable to travel to London for All In. While it was initially booked as a six-on-six match the plan was for it to always be a five-on-five.

-Speaking of Stadium Stampede, Santana returned to compete in the match alongside the Blackpool Combat Club. Despite reuniting with Ortiz, the two are still not on good terms, nor is Santana on good terms with Eddie Kingston.

