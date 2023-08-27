CM Punk still holds his version of the AEW World Championship.

The Second City Saint defeated Samoa Joe at today’s All In pay-per-view event from Wembley Stadium and can still call himself the “Real” World Champion. Punk got busted open by the Samoan Submission Machine early on, but managed to hit a Pepsi Plunge late in the match to win via pinfall.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

