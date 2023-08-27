CM Punk still holds his version of the AEW World Championship.
The Second City Saint defeated Samoa Joe at today’s All In pay-per-view event from Wembley Stadium and can still call himself the “Real” World Champion. Punk got busted open by the Samoan Submission Machine early on, but managed to hit a Pepsi Plunge late in the match to win via pinfall.
Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
#ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe is getting Wembley pumped up!
Not so fast, Samoa Joe!
CM Punk is one move ahead!
"The job is to beat me, not survive"
Samoa Joe is manhandling CM Punk in Wembley!
CM Punk and Samoa Joe won't quit.
They won't stop!
