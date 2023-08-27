Arguably the largest wrestling PPV of all time is finally here!

Coffin Match: Darby Allin & Sting vs. Mogul Embassy

Trios Match: Bullet Club Gold & Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Golden Elite

Stadium Stampede: Eddie Kingston, The Best Friends, & Lucha Bros vs. Blackpool Combat Club & ??

AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks

Chris Jericho vs. Will Osprey

AEW “Real” World Championship: CM Punk (c) vs. Samoa Joe

AEW Women’s World Championship Four-Way: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Saraya vs. Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker

AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW All In London 2023

Live from Wembley Stadium in London, England! Jim Ross, Excalibur, and Nigel McGuinness are on the call and we’re starting with the title (well, kind of).

Match #1. AEW “Real” World Championship: CM Punk (c) vs. Samoa Joe

Punk wearing his throwback track jacket here, too. Slow start here as both men are feeling the moment.Fight spills to the outside and Joe looks for the drive by but Punk moves. Both men find themselves inside the ring and Punk is trapped in the ropes. Joe headbutts Punk a bunch and Punk does the Harley Race spot. Punk sends Joe to the outside and looks for a dive, but Joe does Joe things and steps away as Punk crashes to the floor! Drive by on the outside by Joe as Punk is seated by the guard rail! Punk looks for a hurricanrana off the apron but Joe holds on and swings Punk THROUGH the announce table! Punk is busted open. Running back elbow by Joe inside the ring and Punk is down. Running elbow in the corner and a Pele kick by Joe. Joe looks for the Muscle Buster but Punk wiggles out and connects with a high kick. Punk mocks Hulk Hogan and drops the leg. Joe kicks out at one and he’s Hulking up! YOU! Joe points at Punk and hits the snap powerslam for two. Armbar by Joe but Punk rolls him up for two. Powerbomb by Joe right into the STF. Punk fights out and locks in a spinning toe hoe hold, that one’s for Terry Funk. Punk charges Joe in the corner but it’s right into the STJoe. Both men are on the top rope right now jockeying for position, but Punk bites Joe in the face. PEPSI PLUNGE! One, two, three!

Winner and STILL AEW “Real” World Champion: CM Punk

Rating: ***. Slower paced match to open the show and that’s fine. The match told a good story with Punk resorting to biting Joe to gain the advantage and hit the Pepsi Plunge for the win, while Joe dominated the whole match.

Match #2. Bullet Club Gold vs. Golden Elite

Ibushi flattens White with roundhouse kick to the chest. Right roundhouse by Ibushi and a Kitaro Krusher by Punk. Takeshita gets the tag and sends Ibushi to the floor but gets hurricanrana’d by Omega. Terminator Dive by Omega takes out White and Takeshita! Omega misses a crossbody and lands awkwardly, as White capitalizes on a possibly injured wrist. Quick tags as Juice and Takeshita take turns ground and pounding Omega. Flying lariat by Takeshita. Tag to White now, who grounds Omega with a chinlock before tagging Juice. Left hand of God by Juice and a senton gets a two count. Vertical suplex by Omega who looks for a tag to Hangman and gets it. Double jump lariat by Hangman to Juice on the apron. Fallaway slam to White and a kip up. Tope to Juice on the outside! Suicide dive to Juice! Suicide dive to Jay White! Diving clothesline off the top rope by Hangman and Ibushi tags himself in. Strike combo by Ibushi and a standing moonsault gets two. Ibushi and Omega with stereo corner moonsaults! White is by himself with the entire Golden Elite. Assisted pop-up German suplex by Hangman and Omega, right into a half and half suplex by Ibushi for two. Kamigoye by Ibushi is countered into a high angle uranage. Takeshita and Omega make the tag and both guys trade fire elbows in the center of the ring. Juice is here and eats a snap dragon. One for Jay White. Takeshita counters his into a Blue Thunder Bomb. Two count! Omega blocks a Powerdrive knee and connects with a Poisonrana! One, two, no! Omega and Takeshita now on the top rope, but Juice is here. You Can’t Escape to Juice with a running shooting star by Page, who jumps up on the top rope and connects with the reverse fall away slam to Takeshita! One, two, no! Page looks for the Buckshot but The Gunns are on the apron, providing a distraction. Orihari moonsault by Page takes out The Gunns! Buckshot countered into a half and half by Jay White. Powerdrive knee to Ibushi from Takeshita. Takeshita fights out of the Golden Trigger. Ibushi looks for the Kamigoye but Takeshita jumps over and lands the Powerdrive Knee! Takeshita looks at the crowd but Hangman is here with a Buckshot to the back of the head! Omega gets the tag and hits the V-Trigger to Jay White! One for Juice! Another for Jay White! Takeshita sneaks in from behind and rolls up Omega for the win!

Winners: Bullet Club Gold & Konosuke Takeshita

Rating: ****. Man this was awesome. Everyone got a chance to look great, especially Hangman. Takeshita vs. Omega is the match everyone is looking forward to and Omega hand this one well in hand until the younger, brasher, Takeshita snuck in from behind. Great stuff.

Match #3. AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks

Dax and Nick start with some chain wrestling. Tag to Cash, who gets body slammed as Matt gets tagged in. Hockey fight starts out of nowhere as FTR flattens both Bucks with a pair of lariats. Hockey fight continues! Double boots and double dropkicks by the Bucks. Bucks send FTR to the floor with a pair of clotheslines over the top. PK from Nick to Cash and a spear by Matt on the outside. Corkscrew plancha to the floor by Nick! Inside the ring, up and over by Nick and a pair of superkicks by the Bucks. Senton by Nick to Cash gets two. Matt hits the elbow drop off the middle rope and calls back to Bret Hart. Cash rolls Matt up but Nick makes the blind tag. Cash holds the ropes, dumps Nick outside, and back suplexes Matt. Cash sends Matt into Nick, and catches Nick with an anti-air European uppercut. Dax gets the tag and clears house with right hands. Dax suplexes Nick on Matt. German suplex to Matt. Make that two. Matt looks for the locomotion Northern Light’s but it’s a struggle. Dax gets a roll up for two. A second one. Springboard crossbody by Dax for two. German suplex by Dax but Matt lands on his feet. Northern Light’s suplex by Matt that gets two. Dax with a German that gets two! Slingshot powerbomb by Cash but Nick made the blind tag. Nick in now but Dax locks in the Sharpshooter. Nick tries a springboard but Cash catches him and locks the Sharpshooter on the apron! Nick eventually frees himself and sends Cash into the steps and then moonsaults off the corner. Running knee in the corner by Nick, who sets Cash up on the top rope. Nick looks for the Powerplex but Dax gets the knees up on Matt and Cash comes off the other side and Nick gets the knees up on him. Dax has Nick up for a piledriver and Cash comes off the middle rope. Spike piledriver! Shatter Machine attempt to Nick but Matt makes the save and Dax rolls Nick up for two. Dax accidentally takes out Cash and it’s a pair of superkicks from the Bucks. A double superkick to a seated Dax now. Bucks with a spike piledriver of their own! Two count. BTE Trigger to Dax but Dax ducks. Cash with a running dive taking Nick off the apron! Tag to Cash at FTR are alone with Matt. FTR Trigger to Matt! Shatter Machine to Matt! One, two, no! Cash looks for the springboard but Dax superkicks Matt! Nick takes Dax over the top with a head scissors! Cash misses a springboard 450! Superkick by Matt gets two. BTE Trigger to Cash and he only gets two! Dax is up and Cash isn’t, and he knows he’s in trouble. Big Rig to Dax. BTE Trigger to Cash and HE’S OUT AT 2.99! Meltzer Driver to Cash but Dax is here and Cash dumps Matt to the outside. BIG RIG TO NICK! ONE. TWO. THREE.

Winners and STILL AEW World Tag Team Champions: FTR

Rating: ****3/4. Good gosh almighty. Exactly what we expected by two of the best tag teams… ever. There were a lot of mirror moments in this match, when each team tried the other’s stuff, and it added a lot to the story. Personally, I’d like to hear less about how the Bucks don’t put people over.

Match #4. Stadium Stampede: Blackpool Combat Club, Santana, & Ortiz vs. Eddie Kingston, Best Friends, Orange Cassidy, & Penta

Kingston is out last and he sprints to Claudio and WE ARE READY! Claudio and Eddie fight on the ramp as Santana and Ortiz square off with Best Friends in the middle of the ring. Ortiz has a trashcan and lays out everyone by the ring. Santana and Ortiz look for the Street Sweeper to Trent but lays them out with chairs. Slingblades to both men by Penta. VAN PENTA-NATOR! Cazadora into a diving DDT by Penta to Ortiz. Awkward chair assisted backstabber by Penta to Santana. Moxley is here and Paradigm Shift to Penta! Moxley has a bag of plunder and he’s taken some skewers out. Penta kicks Moxley and hits him in the face with a chair. Penta has the skewers and they’re sticking out of Moxley’s head! MADE IN JAPAN WITH THE SKEWERS BUT MOXLEY IS OUT AT ONE! SUPERKICK IN THE FACE! HOLY S! Santana and Penta are fighting over some unfolded chairs as Kingston and Claudio are fighting in the 200’s. Powerbomb by Santana to Penta through the chairs! Piledriver by Santana to Penta on the chairs. Trent is bloodied heavily on the outside with Ortiz beating on him. Orange kicks to Moxley now in the ring. Penta is being tended to by the doctors. Moxley forks the heck out of Cassidy and it’s a brainbuster on the chair to Cassidy! Moxley has a barbed wire bat and hits Chuck in the face with it. Ortiz has a kendo stick wrapped in barbed wire. Yuta suplexes Eddie Kingston on a guard rail. Kingston suplexes Claudio on the top of the bar in the back. In the ring, Trent goes up top but Moxley swipes his legs out and he lands hard on the ladder that’s wedged under the top rope. A barbed wire board now lays in the ring, as Trent gets X-Plexed on it. Poor Trent here. Ortiz goes up top and hits the stalling splash for two. Moxley piledrives Trent on top of the steel stairs as Ortiz stabs Cassidy repeatedly with a fork! The fans chant for tables, for some stupid reason, and Ortiz givs them what they want. A MINIVAN PULLS UP. SUE IS HERE! In a new van. Penta was taken to the back after an injury, but he’s returned as Penta Oscuro! COSTUME CHANGE. PENTA IN RED WITH A HAMMER! Penta puts Santana through a table with a sunset flip powerbomb! Best Friends give the people what they want with Yuta in the middle, and then beat him down. Yuta locks Chuck in the seatbelt but only gets two. Awful Waffle to Yuta but Claudio breaks up the pin at two. Giant Swing by Claudio to Cassidy. Trent superplexes Ortiz off the top through the table on the floor! Ricola Bomb attempt to Claudio but he counters with the Orange Punch! Make that two! Three! 2.99! Orange Cassidy ductapes his fist and puts it in a bucket of broken glass but Moxley hits him with a left and empties out the glass. DDT by Cassidy to Moxley on the glass! Pop-up European uppercut by Castagnoli! Kingston emerges from the back with a busted open face and a chair like a man possessed, just like Terry Funk. Kingston lays into everyone with a chair before focusing the attack on Claudio. Moxley pulls the chair from Kingston’s hands! Backfist to Claudio. Backfist to Moxley. Backfist to Claudio and Kingston tackles Moxley through a table! Orange Punch with the glass to Claudio! One, two, three!

Winners: Best Friends, Penta, & Eddie Kingston

Rating: ****1/2. This was just a disaster in the best way possible. The best match to follow FTR/Bucks, too, as it was something completely different. There was no dull moment in this match, the fans were invested from the beginning, the spots were insane and brutal, and Claudio getting pinned gives us a lot of options of where we can go from here.

Match #5. AEW World Women’s Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Toni Storm vs. Saraya vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD

Saraya walks out with her entire family in a nice moment. Outcasts pair up early and dump Shida to the outside. Baker gets beat down and Storm connects with a running hip attack. Saraya and Storm go for the pin and we’ve got some dissension. Shida suplexes Saraya on to Storm in the corner. On the outside, Storm is fighting with Baker. Saraya’s mom holds Baker for Storm, but Baker moves and Storm levels Saraya’s mom! Saraya is pissed and Storm tries to apologize, but Saraya grabs her by the hair and drills her with an elbow. The Outcasts explode! Ruby Soho sprints down and hops in the ring, trying to break it up, but Storm levels her and Ruby leaves. Shida with a missile dropkick off the top to Saraya. Fisherman’s neckbreaker by Baker to Shida. Saraya locks in the hanging abdominal stretch as Baker comes over the top and stomps Storm! Two count. Backbreaker by Shida, who suplexes Baker on top of Saraya. Meteora by Shida to Saraya gets two. Kitana to Saraya but Baker breaks it up. Baker has the glove and locks in the Lockjaw! Shida bites down and Britt can’t lock it in fully. Saraya has the spray paint but Storm has the title belt. Saraya sprays Storm in the face and hits the Nightcap as Baker has Shida in the Lockjaw! One, two, three!

Winner and NEW AEW World Women’s Champion: Saraya

Rating: **1/2. The match was kind of all over the place, which is what you would expect in a scramble like this. However, we’ve gotten the desired outcome considering there are 80,000 people celebrating at the top of their lungs.