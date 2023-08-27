HOOK is your new FTW Champion.

The Handsome Devil defeated ‘Hollywood’ Jack Perry on today’s AEW All In Zero Hour Pre-Show, where he picked up the win after trapping Perry in the Redrum submission. He is now a two-time FTW Champion.

Perry had won the title from HOOK back at Blood & Guts, with one successful defense over WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.