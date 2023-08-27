HOOK is your new FTW Champion.
The Handsome Devil defeated ‘Hollywood’ Jack Perry on today’s AEW All In Zero Hour Pre-Show, where he picked up the win after trapping Perry in the Redrum submission. He is now a two-time FTW Champion.
Perry had won the title from HOOK back at Blood & Guts, with one successful defense over WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam.
Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
The FTW Champion Jack Perry arrives at #AEWAllIn in a limo!
But HOOK isn't going to wait for him!
It's FTW RULES in LONDON!
Channeling his inner @TherealRVD, Jack Perry hits ROLLING THUNDER on a limo!
Jack Perry LOVES trolling London!
