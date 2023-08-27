AEW World Champion MJF and #1 contender Adam Cole just captured the ROH World Tag Team Titles by defeating Aussie Open on the AEW All In Zero Hour pre-show. For those who missed it, you can click here for highlights from the title change. The new champs will later headline today’s AEW All In pay-per-view with a singles match for MJF’s World Title.

MJF spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso and said a win in today’s main event will seal the deal on his legendary status, despite his young career.

“A win in Wembley makes me undeniably legendary,” MJF said. “A win at Wembley puts me in the same breath and vein as some of the greatest ever in this sport. That’s my ultimate goal, and that’s what I’m going to achieve.”

In comments made before All In began today, the AEW World Champion made an enticing sales pitch for the pay-per-view.

“The reason people should watch AEW, the reason they should watch All In, and the reason they should watch MJF is because this is history in front of your very own eyes,” MJF continued. “This has never happened before. No company has ever become this big so quickly. The pay-per-view at Wembley is massive. And no star has ever reached this level like I have. I can say that with full conviction, and whether you love me or hate me, people know it’s true–and deep down, that just shows I’m better than you and you know it.”

