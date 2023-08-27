Mercedes Moné is at today’s AEW All In pay-per-view event in London.

The CEO and former multi-time women’s champion (WWE, NJPW, NXT) was shown sitting in the crowd at Wembley Stadium, where she received a huge pop from the U.K. crowd. Not only that, the commentary team noted that Moné was in the crowd and would be keeping a close eye on the Four-Way matchup for the AEW Women’s Championship later in the evening.

Turns out Moné was not trolling us when she made a post on social media showing that she was in London ahead of today’s show.