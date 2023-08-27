An interested post by Mercedes Moné.

The former IWGP Women’s Champion and top superstar in the industry shared photos on her X (Twitter) account showing that she is in London, or at least wants fans to think that she’s in London.

Today of course is AEW’s biggest event ever, All In from Wembley Stadium. While it is entirely possible that Mercedes is just trolling, AEW does have a working relationship with NJPW & STARDOM so a cameo from the CEO would not be the craziest thing in the world.

Mercedes has been out of action ever since her loss to Willow Nightingale back in May, where she suffered a leg injury and missed out on becoming the first-ever NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion.