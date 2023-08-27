Several WWE Superstars paid tribute to Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) at Saturday’s WWE Supershow house show at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. You can click here for results from the show.

Santos Escobar teamed with 2023 WWE Hall of Famer & United States Champion Rey Mysterio to defeat Austin Theory and Grayson Waller last night. As seen below, Escobar held up a fan sign of Wyatt, which said, “I’m Gonna Let It Shine.” The sign was done by Twitter user @MosesBall, who was at SmackDown with his son.

The main event of Saturday’s show saw WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins retain over Finn Balor in a Cape Girardeau Street Fight. Rollins paid tribute to Wyatt during the match by using his Mandible on Balor, and turning upside down for the spider walk from the corner. After the match, Rollins took the mic and mentioned how he did not have time to go see a therapist after Wyatt’s unexpected passing at the age of 36 on Thursday, but he thanked the fans in the arena for being his therapist now.

Rollins also promised that he will always think of Wyatt for the rest of his career every time he sees the Fireflies light up the crowd. An emotional Rollins went on and thanked the fans for letting the wrestlers do what they do. He then ended his speech by telling everyone, “Until next time… Follow The Buzzards.”

You can see the related clips and photos below:

Seth Rollins pays tribute to Bray Wyatt pic.twitter.com/7rrFQCwwFd — Burnham (@Burnham222) August 27, 2023

MosesBall

Shout out to @EscobarWWE

for sharing my tribute to

Bray Wyatt /William Rotunda

with the @WWE

universe tonight at @ShowMeCenter

in Cape Girardeau and greeting my son. https://t.co/ULkoBXIaBg — MosesTheArtist (@MosesBall) August 27, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.