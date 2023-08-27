Nigel McGuinness has experience doing commentary in WWE and AEW, and now the former ROH World Champion breaks down the differences between the two.

The English-legend spoke about this topic during a recent interview with WrestleTalk. McGuinness says that in AEW he has a little bit more freedom to be able to dive into his own history.

If you’re under the WWE umbrella, there are certain things you talk about and don’t talk about. There is more leeway, more freedom in AEW and you can talk about anything. In some ways that’s a good thing, in some ways it’s not. Two different flavors of ice cream. I feel a little more artistically able here. Certainly, I’m more able to talk about my history in terms of matches I’ve had and being a wrestler. There was always a weird dichotomy when I was in WWE because I could vaguely talk about ‘I wrestled this guy,’ but not where.

McGuiness does mention that the WWE model does require him to focus more on strategy and story, which is not a bad thing, just different.

At the same time, it forced me to lean more heavily into strategy and story, which has helped me out greatly long term as well. I love the lack of a govern here. I love the freedom to just go out there and try different things.

