Nigel McGuinness is ecstatic that ROH will have great representation on the AEW All In pay-per-view card.

The English-legend spoke about this Sunday’s big event from Wembley during a recent interview with WrestleTalk. He begins by discussing the ROH tag team titles potentially have a spot in the main event and what that would mean for the brand if that happened.

It’s huge. If Adam Cole and MJF win the titles and are the Ring of Honor Tag Team Champions in the main event, that would raise the profile even more. That’s always been the problem with Ring of Honor. It’s a company that, certainly in the early 2000s, I don’t think there is much of an argument where (we were) revolutionizing the industry, but there weren’t enough eyes on it. When we had those opportunities to jump to that next level, financially, for whatever reason, it just never took off.

McGuinness later says that he wishes AEW President Tony Khan was around back in the day to help bring ROH to a bigger stage during their growth period.

It would have been lovely if Tony [Tony Khan] would have been around at that point to be able to help us get to that stage. Now that Tony is on board, we have the opportunity, but because so much time has passed, what was the Ring of Honor style, you can make the argument is now the pro wrestling style because so many of the Ring of Honor guys are top guys in the companies. Kevin Steen [Kevin Owens], Sami Zayn, the list goes on. Everybody took that style and took it everywhere else. Now, it’s very hard for Ring of Honor to stand on it’s own and be different because the in-ring style is the same as everywhere else. How do you differentiate that? That’s the million-dollar question.

A report recently surfaced revealing some details about Nigel McGuinness potentially returning to the ring. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)