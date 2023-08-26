WWE has announced a new date for Jimmy Uso’s next promo.

As noted, WWE had announced that Jimmy would speak on last night’s SmackDown, for his first promo since brother Jey Uso “quit” two weeks back. However, the segment was pulled from the SmackDown preview early in the day, and then did not take place on SmackDown, likely due to plans changing for the tributes to Bray Wyatt and WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk.

In an update, WWE has now announced that Jimmy will speak on next Friday’s SmackDown, which will be the go-home episode for Payback. Jimmy will be on the show to address recent happenings in The Bloodline, but it looks like he will be alone as WWE and the arena do not have Jey, Solo Sikoa, or Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns advertised as of this writing. Before Jimmy was pulled from this week’s SmackDown, Sikoa was also scheduled to appear, but no one else from the family.

WWE has also announced tag team action for next week’s go-home SmackDown with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller going up against Santos Escobar and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer & WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio.

The tag team match will serve as a bit of a preview for Payback, where Mysterio will defend his title against Theory. Waller was also announced for the Payback card as he hosts Cody Rhodes on The Grayson Waller Effect. Mysterio picked up a non-title win over Waller on this week’s SmackDown, in a match that saw interference from Theory and Escobar. Theory earned his Payback title shot by defeating LA Knight in a #1 contender’s match on last week’s SmackDown, which came just one week after Mysterio won the title from Theory on the August 11 SmackDown. Payback will be Mysterio’s first title defense since winning the strap from Theory.

Below is the updated card for next week’s SmackDown from the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania:

* The go-home build for WWE Payback

* John Cena returns to WWE

* Austin Theory and Grayson Waller vs. Santos Escobar and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer & WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio

* Jimmy Uso makes his first appearance since brother Jey Uso “quit” a few weeks back

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.