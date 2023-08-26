AEW star Ethan Page was the latest guest on MuscleManMalcom’s program to discuss All In this Sunday, an event that takes place from Wembley Stadium with 80,000+ fans in attendance. Unfortunately, Page will not be on the card because he is trying to get a green card to live in the United States.

Ethan Page is landlocked in America because I have officially applied for my green card, which is a huge dream thing for myself and my family, but the timing of it, we had the tours of Canada, so we pushed back the paperwork, and the second we came back from Canada, we had apply. I won’t be able to cross the border for All In, but I’ll be watching and I think all of you guys should too.

While Page will be missing All In AEW fans will be treated to a card that features some of the top stars in the company, including a massive main event showdown between Adam Cole and MJF for the world title. The latest card for All In can be found here. Check out Page’s interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)