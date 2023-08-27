AEW superstar and current reigning International Champion Orange Cassidy recently spoke with WrestleTalk to hype up today’s All In pay-per-view, where Cassidy will be teaming up with Penta El Zero Miedo and the Best Friends to battle the Blackpool Combat Club in a Stadium Stampede matchup.

During the interview, the champ spoke about the growth of AEW and how he continues to wrestle for larger audiences.

I don’t think about it. I actually don’t think about it. I just do what I have to do. I think if I think about it too much or for too long, I’m one of those people that I kind of get lost. If I just take it day-to-day and the next thing and next thing, and stay consistent, good things happen. However, if you look back, if there are 50 people, 100 people I’m wrestling in front of. Then 200, 300, 1,000, 5,000, Grand Slam in Arthur Ashe was 20,000. Then you jump to 80,000. I don’t know where that leap happened, but it is incredible.

When talking about All In Cassidy reminded listeners that this was the first time AEW was going to be in the United Kingdom, adding that U.K. fans have some fun chants.

This is our first time in the UK. They’ve all been waiting for this. We decided, ‘All you waiting, let’s put you all in one place.’ That’s what we’re doing. I’ve been fortunate enough to wrestle in the UK a couple of times and they have some good chants. They know what’s up.

Cassidy will be defending the AEW International Championship at this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite. Check out his full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)