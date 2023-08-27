On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about his belief that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is a better storyteller than The Rock.

“I watch the storytelling Roman does visually with facials,” he said. “It just makes me think, man — Roman’s really, like I want to slap him sometimes, you know what I mean? I just want to slap him and go, ‘You ain’t as cool as you think you are,’ you know what I mean? That works, that to me, he’s doing his job, I don’t know, it’s incredible right now.

I’m not dogging — and Rock’s a great actor. Look one of my favorite movies is ‘Central Intelligence,'” he said. “During this, what a character he [Reigns] has been, and I just like his family member before him, kind of carrying the company, you know what I mean?”