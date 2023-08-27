Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, the AEW announcer talked about today’s All In pay-per-view event from Wembley Stadium and how he hopes the talent roster enjoys the moment.

“I hope that all the guys when they get to London, they realize the opportunity that awaits them, To be totally unselfish, to make the match a success, and if you do that you’ll get over. But if it’s all about you, then, yeah, I don’t know. But I don’t think that’s going to be the case. I think guys are going to seize the moment because moments like this, Conrad, don’t happen all the time. There’s nobody can say that this will be replicated at Wembley.”